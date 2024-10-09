GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Autorickshaw driver, accomplice arrested in minor girl kidnap and rape case in Pithapuram

The health condition of the 16-year-old victim is stable, say police

Updated - October 09, 2024 07:06 pm IST - PITHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 49-year-old autorickshaw driver and a woman have been arrested for allegedly kidnaping and raping a 16-year-old girl under Pithapuram police limits in Kakinada district on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on October 7. The health condition of the victim is out of danger by Wednesday evening.

In an official release issued by Peddapuram DSP Raghuveer Krishna, the accused have been identified as Durgada Lakshmayya and his friend Kongupudi Subbalakshmi belonging to Pithapuram town.

On the evening of October 7, Lakshmayya with the help of Subbalakshmi has reportedly kidnapped the victim in the autorickshaw owned by the former in Pithapuram.

“The accused have taken the victim to the bank of an irrigation canal, where the duo forced her to drink liquor. Later, Lakshmayya allegedly raped her,” the DSP said.

On being alerted about the incident, the police admitted the victim to the Government General Hospital in Kakinada. “The health condition of the victim is stable by Wednesday evening in the hospital. She is likely to be discharged soon,” Pithapuram Circle Inspector G. Srinivas told The Hindu. The accused have been produced before a local court. The police registered a case and investigation is on.

Published - October 09, 2024 07:05 pm IST

