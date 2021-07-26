Autonagar will get facelift: Minister

NELLORE

26 July 2021 01:29 IST

Infrastructure work will be developed in two phases: Mekapati Goutham Reddy

The State government is committed to developing Autonagar into a model MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) Park, said State Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy.

Laying the foundation stone for boosting the infrastructure at Autonagar along with Minister P. Anil Kumar Yadav on Sunday, Mr. Goutham Reddy said roads, drains and other infrastructure would be developed in two phases at a cost of ₹20 crore under the Micro and Small Enterprises Cluster Development Programme.

Dr. Anil Kumar said the MSME park would accelerate the industrialization of Nellore, which had been neglected during the previous Telugu Desam Party regime.

Happy over the long-cherished infrastructure project all set to become a realty, Nellore Rural Assembly Constituency MLA Kottamreddy Sridhar Reddy sought the good offices of the Ministers for development of another mini Autonagar in his constituency.

Mr. Goutham Reddy, who also inaugurated a fitness centre along with the two YSRCP leaders, underscored the need for including yoga and exercises in daily routine to stay hale and hearty during COVID-19 era.