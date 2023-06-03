‘Automotive sector has bright future and job-generation potential’

June 03, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The future of the automotive sector is bright and the software-defined solutions will replace 40% of the automotive parts in the days to come, said vice-president and global HR head, Bosch Global Software Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Raj Kumar Bonam.

Addressing the students of VIT-AP University here on Saturday as part of the University Day celebrations by the institute, Mr. Raj Kumar said Bosch would provide opportunities in this sector very soon. He complimented the management of VIT-AP for unique initiatives like “Design your Own Degree” which allows students to choose any one specialisation, aside from the regular stream, to develop knowledge in it. It is a Fully Flexible Credit System (FFCS) that allows students many options in designing their own semester plan and choice of courses, he said.

VIT founder and Chancellor G. Viswanathan said the 80,000 students studying in the four campuses of VIT were provided with the best education system with world class standards. He said the success rate among the students was an ample proof of it.

Vice-Chancellor S.V. Kota Reddy read out the annual report listing out the achievements of the university.

Awards were given to students and faculty in different fields. As many as 171 academic awards, 12 endowment awards, 142 faculty awards, 24 staff awards and 110 research scholar awards were presented. Besides, 32 teachers and 17 staff who completed five years of service were felicitated.

University Registrar Jagadish Chandra Mudiganti, Deputy Director (Student Welfare) Anupama Namburu, students, teachers and staff were present.