Automobiles are the driving force behind city’s pollution

The city has seen a drastic rise in the number of vehicles after the bifurcation of the State.

While 9,86,870 vehicles were registered in 2016-17, the number of vehicles registered in 2019, as of March, is 3,38,270. At this rate, the city would see over 13.50 lakh vehicles registered by the end of the year — a rise of almost four lakh vehicles compared to 2016-17.

The rise in vehicles is showing a significant impact on pollution in the city. While there are 52 Pollution Under Control (PUC) centres in the city, six of these are stationary while the rest are mobile units. Each station approximately checks 50-60 vehicles daily.

“For petrol driven vehicles, including two-wheelers, the carbon monoxide (CO) and hydrocarbon (HC) emissions should be below 3,000 and 4,500 parts per million (ppm) respectively. For diesel vehicles, four-wheelers, RPM (revolutions per minute) should be within the range of 600 and 3,000 and oil temperature should be between 80-90°C. If the results are above these parameters, the vehicle is no longer fit for use. Most of the vehicles pass the test, because of the advanced engines installed in them,” said Sudheer, a mobile PUC associate.

High PM levels

When it comes to pollution in the city, CO, SO2, NO2, and ammonia were within the limits of NAAQS (national ambient air quality standards), but particulate matter (PM10 and PM 2.5) values were found to be exceeding the standard limits of NAAQS’ final annual average.

The major sources contributing to the air pollution in Vijayawada city are re-suspension of road dust, vehicular emissions, vehicle service centres, burning of biomass, diesel generators sets and augmented power systems. These pollutants often settle on water bodies and can cause water pollution. Various carcinogenic agents are being released into the environment causing various diseases to the people.

The city’s air pollution can also be attributed to traffic jams and congestion that are caused by the traffic that converges in the city from several arterial roads and national highways, some of which pass through the heart of the city.

Worrying figures

Though pollution levels have showed a marginal decline over the years, they continue to be on the higher side. The Police Control Room area and Autonagar are the most polluted areas.

B.V Prasad, a junior scientist officer at APPCB, said, “We are implementing the Action Plan given by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in order to reduce air pollution. It can be minimized by the combined efforts of RTO, traffic police department, NH authorities, pollution control board and various other departments. By proper management of roads, regular servicing of vehicles, diverting high traffic routes, increasing public transportation, sprinkling of water on dusty roads, it can be kept to a minimum.”

Vinod Kumar, an automobile dealer, said that by 2020, BS-VI vehicles would be available in the market. They would be helpful in reducing the air pollution, he said, adding that the Supreme Court has mandated that 50% of the vehicles should either be battery-run or electric vehicles by then.