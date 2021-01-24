Automatic promotion finds favour

‘Completion of syllabus may not be possible in short span of time left’

Though full-fledged classes that are about to begin for school and Intermediate students are being seen as a positive development by many in Chittoor district, after the 10-month COVID-induced break, the completion of syllabus, especially for the 10th and Intermediate students, has become the prime worry.

The general mood among teachers and students seems to favour promotion of all students to the next academic year as done for the 2019-20 academic year. Given the short time left in the academic year and the COVID-19 threat still looming, completion of syllabus is next to impossible, they feel.

"The lessons scheduled from June to March have to be taught now in two months. Technically it may look like a possibility, but it will harm students in the long run as hurried learning may not help improve their knowledge levels adequately," explains the principal of a government junior college in Chittoor.

Lack of infra

Another issue that the government institutions are facing right now is the spurt in admissions and the lack of enough infrastructure to take the additional load. For instance, the headmaster of a ZP high school says that over 50 students from private schools have joined the ninth and 10th classes in his school. "When normal working schedule is restored in February, adjusting the additional students in the classrooms while adhering to COVID-19 protocol becomes a problem. We can’t risk the safety of students by having packed classrooms," he adds.

This is more or less the case with any other government institution in the district.

Private institutions

On the other hand, a large number of private schools and colleges are struggling to survive due to a slump in revenues. Online classes are hampered by poor Internet connectivity in rural areas and inability or delay by parents in buying mobile phones or laptops.

Fear of a further dip in revenues in future and the growing preference among parents to government institutions are unnerving the private institutions.

Meanwhile, District Educational Officer Narasimha Reddy says that preparations are under way to restore the normal working pattern of schools. "We have provided additional classrooms, drinking water and toilets by following COVID safety norms besides improving the midday meal scheme," he says.