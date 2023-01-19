January 19, 2023 05:48 am | Updated 05:27 am IST - ANANTAPUR

The Automated Driving Test Track, which was introduced by the Road Transport Authority (RTA) on December 19 has been giving jitters to those seeking driver’s licences for Light Motor Vehicles (LMV) as most of them, unable to comprehend the new system, have been failing. They are irked that they have to retake the test after a week’s gap.

The Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)-assisted driving test track established at the RTA office in Anantapur has seen 77% of the LMV licence seekers fail the test. So far 90% of those who took the test for a two-wheeler driver’s license have succeeded, and only close to 30% of those who took the test for LMV and Heavy Vehicle driver’s licence managed to pass.

Transport Department officials have been creating awareness among the licence seekers as to how they should negotiate the eight different corners or stops of the track with the RFID Tag in their hands.

While the automated track allows a mistake at two laces, beyond that, it fails the candidates and they need to seek another appointment by paying a test fee of ₹300 after a gap of 7 days.

Deputy Transport Commissioner N. Sivaram Prasad says that one must start only after the green signal appears after showing their RFID Tag at the scanning post. If one starts before the green signal appears, it is counted as a ‘Jump Signal’. They should not stop the vehicle for long within the track.

At the ‘H’ track, the vehicle should be in the gradient till the green signal appears and one should go back by more than 12 inches while restarting. Parallel parking skills and stopping at a sudden obstacle on the road after turning are key for the test, said the officials

“We are creating an awareness video for the licence seekers so that they can watch and learn before they can take the actual test,” said Mr. Sivaram Prasad.

There is no cap on the number of tests one is allowed but one has to pay the fee every time. The test results will be sent to the candidates’ WhatsApp, only when successful. The unsuccessful candidates are not given any communication and are required to reapply. When a candidate challenges the result (for a fee), they are shown the video of their performance on the track where they can learn where they committed mistakes.