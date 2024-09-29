ADVERTISEMENT

Auto workers stage protest in Vijayawada, demand compensation for losses during floods

Published - September 29, 2024 11:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The protesting workers demanded that ₹25,000 be given to every auto driver or owners whose vehicles were damaged

The Hindu Bureau

Auto workers’ union and family members staging a protest at Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Hundreds of auto workers, who did not receive compensation for their damaged vehicles, staged a demonstration, at Vijayawada on Sunday, demanding that re-enumeration be taken up to assess the losses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the occasion, International Federation of Trade Unions (IFTU) State president P. Prasad highlighted that while the State government itself said that 2,87,000 houses were inundated during the floods and the damage was estimated at ₹6,000 crore, settling the compensation for ₹600 crore is a betrayal.

He observed that the enumeration should have been done by officials from the NTR district, not by those from other districts. “If we consider the property and vehicle damage, the loss incurred by the people will be at ₹10,000 crore,” he said, adding that some auto drivers’ names were not included in the beneficiary list.

The protesting workers demanded that a sum of ₹25,000 be given to every auto driver or owners whose vehicles were damaged during the floods.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US