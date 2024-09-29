Auto workers stage protest in Vijayawada, demand compensation for losses during floods

Hundreds of auto workers, who did not receive compensation for their damaged vehicles, staged a demonstration, at Vijayawada on Sunday, demanding that re-enumeration be taken up to assess the losses.

Speaking on the occasion, International Federation of Trade Unions (IFTU) State president P. Prasad highlighted that while the State government itself said that 2,87,000 houses were inundated during the floods and the damage was estimated at ₹6,000 crore, settling the compensation for ₹600 crore is a betrayal.

He observed that the enumeration should have been done by officials from the NTR district, not by those from other districts. “If we consider the property and vehicle damage, the loss incurred by the people will be at ₹10,000 crore,” he said, adding that some auto drivers’ names were not included in the beneficiary list.

The protesting workers demanded that a sum of ₹25,000 be given to every auto driver or owners whose vehicles were damaged during the floods.

