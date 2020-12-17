Auto-rickshaws to get unique identification in Vizag city

VISAKHAPATNAM

17 December 2020 00:53 IST

Commissioner of Police’s initiative aimed at curbing crime

Auto-rickshaws plying in the city limits will now have a unique numbering system for identification. The city traffic police have decided to take up this initiative aiming to curb crimes.

A similar initiative was taken up a few years ago by the police department. However, with the addition of new auto-rickshaws in the past couple of years, issues like change in ownership of the vehicles and address details, the traffic wing has decided to go for the unique numbering system once again.

The auto-rickshaws will be verified and a unique number will be allotted to each vehicle. Drivers will be required to get the number painted along with the name of the respective police station limits on the front, left, right and rear side of the vehicles.

“Initially, the traffic police will collect the details of the drivers. Then, a police constable would conduct a verification to check the authenticity of the address details and other particulars submitted by the driver. Once the verification is successful, auto-rickshaw drivers’ details including address and contact numbers will be uploaded. Then, we will allot the driver a number which needs to be painted prominently on the vehicle where it will be clearly visible to passengers,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ch. Adinarayana said.

The initiative was taken up by Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Sinha, Mr. Adinarayana said.

“On a pilot basis, we did it first in East Sub-division limits and have completed the procedure. Now, it will be initiated in all the 23 police station limits,” he said.

According to the ADCP, some years ago, there were around 28,000 auto-rickshaws plying in the city limits. But as of August 2020, the number now hovers around 38,500.

Crime detection

According to the police, if an auto-rickshaw driver commits any crime against the passenger, or if there there is an incident such as a passenger forgetting some valuables in the auto-rickshaw, the driver can be traced down quickly if the passenger remembers the vehicle’s unique number.

Police said that a series of offences were reported in the past at PM Palem and Duvvada where some auto-rickshaw drivers reportedly looted passengers. Even the public can report to the police if they see any auto-rickshaw driving in a dangerous manner, police said.

It may be remembered that the State Transport Department had arranged IoT devices in 1,000 auto-rickshaws for the safety of passengers. In case of any issue with the driver, the passenger can press the button installed in the vehicle which would alert police personnel at the control room.