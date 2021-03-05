Auto-rickshaw unions to participate in bandh

VISAKHAPATNAM

05 March 2021 00:50 IST

All auto-rickshaw unions have called upon the drivers to participate in the Statewide bandh called against the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), on March 5.

In a joint statement on Thursday, D. Appalaraju, general secretary, Visakha Autorickshaw Karmika Sangam (CITU), G. Vamana Murthy, general secretary, AP Auto Driver’s Federation, SK Rehman, general secretary, Visakha Autorickshaw Sangam (AITUC) called upon all auto-rickshaw drivers to voluntarily participate in the bandh and make it a success.

They recalled that VSP was achieved after several struggles and 32 persons had lost their lives in the agitation. They condemned the decision of the Centre to privatise the plant and said the rise in prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas were causing an undue burden on the common man.

All sections of the people have already announced their support to the bandh. APSRTC buses will stay off the roads and educational institutions, hotels, cinema halls and shopping malls will remain closed, they said.

In a separate release, M. Jaggu Naidu, Vizag Steel Plant Parirakshana Committee chairman, called upon the people to support the bandh.