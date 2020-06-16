Auto-rickshaw drivers thank govt. for financial aid

Auto-rickshaw drivers pouring milk on a portrait of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in a gesture of thanksgiving, at Chandragiri near Tirupati on Tuesday.

TIRUPATI

16 June 2020 23:08 IST

It was extended at a crucial time, say representatives

The financial support extended by the State Government under ‘Vahana Mitra’ was hailed by auto-rickshaw drivers as a crucial intervention during the lockdown.

As a thanksgiving gesture, many drivers gathered at Kothapet junction in Chandragiri on Tuesday and offered a ‘palabhishekam’ to a portrait of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy by pouring milk on it. The financial assistance of ₹10,000 proved to be very helpful in making ends meet, the drivers said.

YSRCP Seva Dal district general secretary S. Farook, who conducted the event on behalf of the drivers, explained that the government had spent ₹230 crore on the workers dependent on auto-rickshaws and cabs for the second year, in spite of the financial crunch due to the lockdown. The drivers also thanked their local legislator Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy for ensuring that the benefits of the government schemes reached the intended beneficiaries.