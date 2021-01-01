Auto-rickshaw drivers demand scrapping of G.O. no 21

VISAKHAPATNAM

01 January 2021 00:32 IST

Auto-rickshaw workers staged a protest near the APSRTC Complex on Thursday demanding withdrawal of G.O. 21, alleging that it would result in steep penalties being levied on them.

CITU Greater Visakha Committee president R.K.S.V. Kumar said that while on one hand the YSRCP government has extended a financial assistance of ₹10,000 to auto-rickshaw drivers under the ‘Vahana Mitra’ scheme, on the other hand, steep penalties would be levied. He said that the drivers had not sought financial aid of ₹10,000 a year but had instead sought cancellation of third-party insurance.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Kumar alleged that auto-rickshaw drivers were being victimised whenever accidents took place, irrespective of whether or not it was their fault. Online penalties by the Transport Department and police were financially crippling the drivers, he said, adding that once the new G.O. comes into effect from January 1, the drivers would be left with no choice but to dispose of their vehicles and live in penury.

The CITU leader demanded immediate cancellation of the G.O. failing which the auto-rickshaw unions would stage a massive agitation.