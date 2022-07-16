Auto drivers take out Vahana Mithra rally in Vijayawada
Hundreds of auto and taxi drivers organised a Vahana Mithra rally and thanked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for releasing the amount to the beneficiaries.
YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) East constituency in-charge Devineni Avinash flagged off the rally. The beneficiaries carrying flags participated in the rally taken out from Novotel Hotel to Skew bridge on Saturday.
Mr. Avinash said about 2.61 lakh auto, taxi and maxi cabs owners benefited under the Vahana Mitra scheme. The Chief Minister released Rs.261.51 crore to the drivers, he said.
YSRC Auto and Taxi Association president Durga and other leaders participated in the rally.
