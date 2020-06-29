Auto drivers take out ‘shava yatra’ in Kurnool

Drivers in the city on Sunday took out a massive ‘shava yatra’ of an autorickshaw from Pedda Market Auto Stand to lodge a protest against the steep hike in the petrol and diesel prices, demanding that the prices that prevailed before 15 days be brought back. Auto Union president P. Mohammed and CITU general secretary Vijay said the BJP government at the centre was not coming to the rescue of commonman, but was burdening them with additional taxes and price hikes benefiting those who had cheated public sector banks of crores of rupees.

They also demanded immediate rollback of the insurance premium for the vehicles and field prices. A massive agitation is scheduled for June 30 in front of the Secretariat and other district headquarters, said Mr. Vijay at the rally, where auto drivers tied ropes to an auto and pulled it for a kilometre symbolically as though it was dead.

He gave a call to all the drivers to participate in all programmes in big numbers to put pressure on the Centre. A human chain would be formed in the city on July 3 starting at Raj Vihar Centre to send a message to the Union Government seeking establishment of a welfare board for the auto workers, said Auto Union secretary Ravi Kumar.