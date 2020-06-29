Auto drivers take out ‘shava yatra’ in Kurnool

Drivers in the city on Sunday took out a massive ‘shava yatra’ of an autorickshaw from Pedda Market Auto Stand to lodge a protest against the steep hike in the petrol and diesel prices, demanding that the prices that prevailed before 15 days be brought back. Auto Union president P. Mohammed and CITU general secretary Vijay said the BJP government at the centre was not coming to the rescue of commonman, but was burdening them with additional taxes and price hikes benefiting those who had cheated public sector banks of crores of rupees.
They also demanded immediate rollback of the insurance premium for the vehicles and field prices. A massive agitation is scheduled for June 30 in front of the Secretariat and other district headquarters, said Mr. Vijay at the rally, where auto drivers tied ropes to an auto and pulled it for a kilometre symbolically as though it was dead.
He gave a call to all the drivers to participate in all programmes in big numbers to put pressure on the Centre. A human chain would be formed in the city on July 3 starting at Raj Vihar Centre to send a message to the Union Government seeking establishment of a welfare board for the auto workers, said Auto Union secretary Ravi Kumar.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath