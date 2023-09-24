ADVERTISEMENT

Auto drivers stage protest in Vijayawada seeking redressal of problems

September 24, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

They complain of being slapped with exorbitant fines in the name of challans; warn of intensified strike if the government does not respond positively

Nellore Sravani

Members of Pragatisheel Auto Karmika Sangham staging a protest at Dharna Chowk, in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Autorickshaw drivers staged a protest at Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada on September 24 (Sunday) to draw the State government’s attention to various issues plaguing them.  

Addressing the drivers, Indian Federation of Trade Unions State General Secretary K. Polari slammed the YSCRP government for neglecting the welfare of drivers. “On the one hand, prices of diesel, petrol and gas are increasing while on the other, auto drivers are being slapped with exorbitant fines in the name of challans,” he said. 

Rafi, an auto driver, said the traffic police are collecting anywhere from ₹1,000 to ₹1,500 for halting in the ‘No Parking Zone’ near the Pandit Nehru Bus Station, Kanaka Durga Temple and the railway station. “First of all, there are no designated parking spaces here. Where are we supposed to halt?” he said.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Progressive Auto Workers’ Union’s city president D. Srinivasa Rao, said it was unfair that after the creation of new districts in the State, the Transport Commissioner issued a memo restricting the entry of auto drivers from nearby mandals that are now part of Krishna district, into the city. They are collecting ₹10,000 for permit violations, he said. 

The drivers urged the officials to look into the issues and sought quick redressal of the same. They said they would launch a bigger strike if they received no response from the government.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US