Andhra Pradesh

Auto drivers protest against e-challan system

more-in

Say it is burning holes in pockets

Expressing protest against the e-challan system, auto rickshaw drivers staged a demonstration in front of the traffic police station here on Friday.

300 members of Tirupati Auto Workers Union, affiliated to All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), shouted slogans against the system and how it burnt holes in their pockets. “The Transport Department has given unrestricted permission for auto rickshaws in the city, making life tough for us. We are forced to stop on the roadside in the absence of parking bays, but the policemen on duty capture our photo, upload it to server and serve us an e-challan. We are paying hundreds of rupees everyday, which makes our life miserable,” said N. Siva, the union’s city secretary.

In a representation submitted to the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Traffic), they not only demanded that the e-challan system be scrapped, but also a ban on permission for new auto rickshaws in the city.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 9, 2020 9:58:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/auto-drivers-protest-against-e-challan-system/article28220591.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY