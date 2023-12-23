Auto drivers in Vijayawada support counterparts in Telangana, seek compensation for fares lost to free bus ride scheme

December 23, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Autorickshaw drivers of the International Federation of Trade Unions (IFTU), affiliated to CPI(ML), on Saturday (December 23) staged a demonstration at Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada extending their support to their counterparts in Telangana who have reportedly been affected by the free bus ride scheme of the Congress government there.

The Revanth Reddy government had introduced the Maha Lakshmi scheme, which provides free travel to girls, women of all ages and transgender persons on buses operated by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC).

Amidst slogans, IFTU State general secretary K. Polari said, “We do not have any problem with the free schemes being introduced by any government. Indeed, we need more of them. But, auto drivers have become the unintended victims of such schemes. The auto drivers are already suffering because of the e-challans. We demand that the drivers be given alternative employment to bail them out of a financial distress.”

Pragatiseela Auto Workers’ Union city president D. Srinivasa Rao said the government should ensure that those eligible should be inducted into the TSRTC as bus drivers and the rest of them be given a financial aid.

“There are talks going on that similar schemes will be introduced in Andhra Pradesh, too. While we are not against them, we want our drivers compensated for the fares they will be losing out on,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao added.

