Auto drivers in A.P.to join bandh today

Andhra Pradesh Auto Drivers and Workers Federation (AITUC affiliated) State general secretary B. Vamana Murthy on Monday said all auto drivers would participate in Bharat Bandh on Tuesday to express their solidarity with farmers who have been agitating in New Delhi over agriculture reforms.
Mr. Murthy said drivers in all 13 districts would not operate their vehicles from early hours of Tuesday. He said that skyrocketing of petroleum products had a serious impact on the livelihood of auto drivers also.
“Many farmers in rural areas depend on auto-rickshaws to carry their goods and travel to nearby towns and cities. Their problem is always a problem of auto-drivers too. That is why, we requested all the drivers to join the Bharat Bandh and participate in agitations,” said Mr.Vamana Murthy.
