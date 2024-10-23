GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Auto driver who helped police to trace missing minor girls in Rajamahendravaram felicitated

Koteswara Rao has sighted the two missing girls near Nallajerla near the national highway and alerted the police who later traced them.

Published - October 23, 2024 11:30 am IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

East Godavari Superintendent of Police D. Narasimha Kishore on Tuesday (October 22, 2024) felicitated autorickshaw driver Mr. Koteswara Rao for his role in tracing the two minor girls belonging to a welfare hostel in Rajamahendravaram City. 

Last week, the police launched a search operation to trace the two minor girls after they reportedly went missing from their welfare hostel under the One Town police limits in the city.

“Mr. Koteswara Rao has sighted the two missing girls near Nallajerla near the national highway and alerted the police who later traced them. This clue has helped us to trace and reunite the missing minor girls with their parents,” said Mr. Narasimha Kishore. 

Mr. Narasimha Kishore thanked Mr. Koteswara Rao for his initiative and support during the search operation.

