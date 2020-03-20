Auto driver done to death in Tadipatri in Andhra Pradesh

ANANTAPUR

20 March 2020 12:50 IST

He was hit after refusing to carry a group of four passengers. With a temple injury, he died while being shifted to Kurnool Government General Hospital

An autorickshaw driver Dudekula Dastagiri, 27, was beaten by four persons in Tadipatri town at midnight leading to his death on Friday morning.

According to the police, four persons stopped Dastagiri and asked him to take them to some location in Tadipatri at 11.30 p.m.. “But he seems to have refused as he was heading home for dinner. Enraged by the denial, the four picked up a row with him, In the process one of the passengers hit Dastagiri on his head puncturing his temple,” Tadipatri Urban Police Circle Inspector (CI) said.

When the victim lodged a complaint, the police took him to the local hospital, from there he was referred to Government General Hospital (GGH) in Anantapur. The GGH medical staff advised him to go to Kurnool Government General Hospital. While being shifted, Mr. Dastagiri breathed his last at Gooty, the CI added.

Fatal injury

The injury on the head was very simple, but since it hit him at the temple, the auto driver lost his life, said the CI.

A hunt for the accused quartet is on by the Tadipatri Urban police personnel.