Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh auto driver held in house burglary cases

DSP says gold and cash recovered from the accused

The police on Friday arrested a 23-year-old autorickshaw driver in connection with house burglary cases reported recently in Machilipatnam, Pedana and Guduru mandal in Krishna district.

Speaking to the media here, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Central Crime Wing)Sk. Abdul Azeez has said that the accused has been identified as V. Lakshamana of Machilipatnam town and gold worth above ₹1.3 lakh and ₹25,000 cash has been recovered from him. He had stolen cash and gold jewellery in four cases of house burglary in recent months in Krishna district. The police have arrested him in Machilipatnam and registered a case. He was produced before a local court on Friday.

