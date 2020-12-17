Auto driver held for murder bid on 80-year-old farmer

CHITTOOR

17 December 2020 01:18 IST

Accused allegedly robbed the elderly person

The Chittoor II Town police on Wednesday arrested an auto-driver, Raju of Iruvaram locality here, on charges of attempting to murder an 80-year-old farmer and robbing him of cash on the outskirts of Chittoor.

On Tuesday, P. Chinnabba Mandadi (80) of Patnam village of Tavanampalle mandal, was waiting for a bus at Muttarapalle Satram to board a bus to Chittoor. An auto driver, Raju of Chittoor, passing that way reportedly saw him counting cash. Taking advantage of the isolated spot, the auto driver allegedly forced Chinnabba into the vehicle. After reaching the outskirts of Chittoor, Raju allegedly tried to strangulate the elderly man, after robbing him of ₹10,000. Some passersby tried to catch Raju, but the latter fled the scene along with the elderly person.

Receiving information from the spot, the II-Town police detected the movement of the auto and followed it. However, Raju abandoned Chinnabba and fled fro the spot. The police who rescued the elderly man took a complaint from him and provided first aid to him for the injuries on his face.

Police arrested Raju on the outskirts while he was moving suspiciously. The police seized his autorikshaw and ₹10,000 from his possession. Criminal cases were booked against the accused under various sections of the IPC.

SP Senthil Kumar and Deputy SP (Chittoor) N. Sudhakar Reddy appreciated the police team which swiftly dealt the case.