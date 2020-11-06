Auto-driver complains against Adoni MLA's men

KURNOOL

Thrashed for commenting on potholes, he alleges

An autorickshaw driver, Boya Ravi, has complained to the Adoni police that he was thrashed by some men close to Adoni MLA Y. Sai Prasad Reddy on Thursday late night when he commented on the status of damaged roads in Adoni town.

Adoni Deputy Superintendent of Police K.S.Vinod Kumar told The Hindu that though Mr. Ravi had been making social media videos and telling TV channels that he was thrashed in front of the MLA, it was Mr. Kumar who had stopped people from beating him and called his father, who had worked for the MLA in the past.

In the written complaint the auto-driver said six unknown persons, who were identifiable, had thrashed him at 11 p.m. on Thursday when he commented that the YSRCP MLA’s vehicle should fall in the large potholes so that they come to know about the road conditions. Someone standing at the auto stand overheard him and later came and beat him, he complained.

Mr. Ravi, said to be affiliated to the Communist Party of India (Marxist), was taken to a hospital and did not suffer any injuries, the police said.