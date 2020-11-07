Auto-driver ‘beaten up’ by MLA’s men for commenting on potholes

KURNOOL

07 November 2020 00:58 IST

An autorickshaw driver, Boya Ravi, has complained to the Adoni police that he was thrashed by some men close to Adoni MLA Y. Sai Prasad Reddy on Thursday night when he commented on the status of roads in Adoni.

Adoni Deputy Superintendent of Police K.S. Vinod Kumar said though the auto driver had been making social media videos and speaking over TV channels that he was thrashed in front of the MLA, it was Mr. Vinod Kumar, who stopped people from beating him and called his father, who had worked for the MLA in the past.

In his complaint, the auto-driver just said six persons beat him up at 11 p.m. on Thursday when he reportedly commented that the YSRCP MLA’s vehicle should fall in the large potholes so that they come to know about the road conditions. Someone standing in the autostand overheard him in the evening and later came and beat him, he complained.

Mr. Ravi said to be affiliated to the Communist Party of India (Marxist),was taken to hospital, the police said.