Autism therapy centre set up by IRCS in Srikakulam turns out to be a boon for the poor

Published - October 20, 2024 07:51 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Government urged to include autism in Aarogyasri health scheme so that patients can approach notified therapy centers for treatment

K Srinivasa Rao

Children playing at the autism therapy center established by the Indian Red Cross Society in Srikakulam.

The autism therapy centre established here by the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) in association with several charitable organisations has turned out to be a blessing in disguise for children suffering from the disorder.

Parents, who used to visit Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad and other places to provide treatment for their children, are now a relieved lot as treatment is available free of cost in Srikakulam itself.

Children suffering from autism spectrum disorder show reduced eye contact, do not respond, or show delayed response to parents and others, and lack language skills.

Unfortunately, there is no immediate cure. There is no treatment for it in the government hospitals. It is also not covered under the Aarogyasri health scheme.

Against this background, several parents approached IRCS chairman P. Jaganmohana Rao seeking establishment of an autism therapy center.

Following the appeal, the IRCS approached philanthropists Kanugula Durga Srinivas and his wife Nirmala, who provided financial assistance. Mr. Srinivas and his wife run a charitable trust in the name of their deceased son Durga Dheeraj.

Employees and retired officials of the State Bank of India, led by Ch. H. Narasimha Rao, who retired as Chief General Manager, also extended their help for the construction of Sri Aditya Nilayam, where the autism therapy center was established.

Mr. .Jaganmohana Rao urged the government to include autism in the Aarogyasri scheme so that children suffering from it could be provided treatment at the notified therapy centres across the State.

Occupational therapist at the centre M .Uday Kumar said intensive early treatment would provide quick results. He advised the parents to approach the centre when symptoms of autism were found in their children.

P. Sudha of Kalingapatnam expressed happiness over the treatment provided for her five-year-old son Hritikesh under the supervision of five therapists at the centre.

A resident of Kanugulavvanipeta Majji Bhavani said there was a significant improvement in the behaviour of her son Devadattu after he was admitted in the center. Patients from Odisha too were approaching the center for treatment.

