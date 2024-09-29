GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Authorities told to ensure secure, morally sound environment at Chittoor sub-jail

SP V.N. Manikanta Chandolu convenes coordination meeting with authorities and staff at the facility, interacts with inmates

Published - September 29, 2024 07:27 pm IST - CHITTOOR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
SP V.N. Manikanta Chandolu interacting with the inmates at Chittoor sub-jail on Sunday.

SP V.N. Manikanta Chandolu interacting with the inmates at Chittoor sub-jail on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chittoor Superintendent of Police V.N. Manikanta Chandolu convened a coordination meeting with police and prison officials on the Chittoor sub-jail premises on Sunday to discuss inmate rights, jail staff performance, and financial and security concerns

The SP emphasised the significance of prisons as an integral part of the democratic system and the government. The prison authorities and staff informed the SP of the stringent regulations in place at the sub-jail to ensure the safety of prisoners. The SP urged them to provide inmates with a secure and morally sound environment.

The meeting discussed security measures at the sub-jail, including CCTV surveillance, night security protocols, and staff vigilance. The meeting also addressed the grievances of the prisoners, including their health problems.

The SP underscored the importance of health services, psychological counselling, and prisoner rehabilitation. The prison staff was encouraged to interact positively with inmates and inform them of the available rehabilitation opportunities.

Mr. Chandolu discussed the special training programs for skill development and yoga and meditation sessions conducted periodically for the inmates to help transform the prisoners’ lives and promote harmony.

District Jail Superintendent Venugopal Reddy and Jailors Shankara Rao, Appalanarayana, Kumaraswamy, and other staff participated in the review meeting.

Published - September 29, 2024 07:27 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / prison / police

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.