Authorities spice up prisoners’ lives in Vizag

With an intention to rehabilitate and reform prisoners and train them to earn a livelihood after their release, the Visakhapatnam Central Jail is going to start a spice processing unit on its premises at Adavivaram.

Claimed to be the first of its kind in prisons in South India, the unit is scheduled to be inaugurated by Director General of Prisons & Correctional Homes, Andhra Pradesh, Md. Ahsan Reza on February 24.

The idea was proposed by the Superintendent of Visakhapatnam Central Jail, S Rahul, a few months ago. After the higher authorities approved the project, work for the unit has started. The jail authorities have selected an old building block lying vacant on the premises and revamped it.

“We have tied up with the Visakhapatnam-based iFuture Globistic Enterprise Limited, which has decades of experience in this field. Their team is not only helping in installing machinery at the unit, but will also train prisoners on operating it,” said Mr. Rahul.

The unit had cost ₹32 lakh besides ₹3 lakh for building renovation. The production of turmeric and red chilli powder was likely to commence on April 1. The processing of other spices would be taken up in a phased manner.

“Turmeric will be procured from Narsipatnam and red chilli from Khammam, Warangal and Guntur. The unit has the capacity to meet the internal needs of prisons across the State. Excess production will be marketed through our brand Sudhar,” Mr. Rahul said.

Skilling initiative

The initiative, planned as part of the prisoners’ rehabilitation programme, would equip prisoners with skills required for food processing and packing industry, and help them get jobs after their release.

“The prisoners will not only get to earn wages to support their family but also be benefited by having unadulterated spice powders in their food,” he said.