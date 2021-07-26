Authorities release 15,200 cusecs from Tungabhadra dam

ANANTAPUR

26 July 2021 00:03 IST

Three gates lifted as water level reached 1,629 feet against FRL of 1,633

Authorities of the Tungabhadra Board on Sunday released 15,200 cusecs of water into the river from the reservoir by lifting three gates as the water level at the dam at Munirabad in Koppal district of Karnataka reached 1629.58 feet against the full reservoir level of 1,633 feet.

“Against its full storage capacity of 100.86 tmcft, the reservoir is at present holding 88.239 tmcft,” an official bulletin said.

At 6 p.m. the outflow into the river from the spillway was 37,244 cusecs. Another 8,927 cusecs was being released through the canals.

The gates were lifted as the inflows touched 1,83,575 cusecs from 75,000 cusecs on Saturday, and as per the Central Water Commission, the inflows were likely to increase further in the next 24 hours.

The estimated discharge at Shivamogga is 2,11,890 cusecs, and it is raining in the catchment area of the Tungabhadra reservoir. The yield so far in the dam this year is 92.27 tmcft.

Flow into A.P. begins

Meanwhile, the water from the dam that had reached the 105-km point through the Right Bank High-Level Canal (HLC) on Wednesday, began flowing into Andhra Pradesh.

About 900 cusecs will be released continuously for a week till the canal stabilises.

Water has also been released into the Low-Level Canal (LLC), which caters to the needs of Kurnool district, and it is likely to reach the A.P. border by Monday.

At Srisailam

The water storage in the Srisailam reservoir increased to 120.9532 tmcft by 6 p.m. on Sunday. The water level in the dam stood at 864.60 feet against the FRL of 885.

The outflow from the Jurala project in Telangana was 4,05,064 cusecs and the inflow at Srisailam dam was 3,69,054 cusecs.

The Telangana Power House was consuming 25,476 cusecs on the Left Bank Canal, while the Pothyreddipadu Head Regulator, Malyala, and Muchumarri were lifting / sending through gravity 6,275 cusecs for the Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi.