Authorities issue flood warning as inflows into Tungabhadra dam rise

The inflows into the reservoir at Hospet in Karnataka stood at 1,20,411 cusecs at noon on Saturday.

KURNOOL

24 July 2021 23:57 IST

Water level touches 1,625.14 feet against the full reservoir level of 1,633

The inflows into Tungabhadra reservoir at Hospet in Karnataka increased tremendously on Saturday and stood at 1,20,411 cusecs at noon.

The water level in the reservoir stood at 1,625.14 ft. against the full reservoir level of 1,633 ft. Against the full holding capacity of 100.855 tmcft, the level stood at 73.375 tmcft.

This prompted the engineers to issue a flood warning to all the districts along the river course up to Srisailam dam as the gates might be lifted anytime after midnight.

Advertising

Advertising

As per the latest forecast of the Central Water Commission, the estimated discharge at Shivamogga is 2,11,890 cusecs. Depending on the inflows into the Tungabhadra reservoir, the gates would be lifted any time on Sunday.

The dam engineers have asked the officials of Kurnool, Mahabubnagar, Ballari, Koppal, and Raichur districts to be vigilant against likely inundations.

Water had been released from the Tungabhadra Dam on August 11 in 2019 with heavy inflows into the reservoir at Munirabad. The authorities had then discharged over 2.5 lakh cusecs into the river. The reservoir had brimmed to its capacity on July 17, 2018, and water was released the same day into the river after a gap of five years.

Meanwhile, the water from Tungabhadra dam reached the 105-km point through the Right Bank High-Level Main Canal (HLC) and the areas served in Karnataka were getting water from July 22. Andhra Pradesh would get water through both the Low-Level Canal and the HLC from Sunday.