Authorities demolish YSRCP office building in Guntur

The under-construction office building of YSRCP on the alleged illegally occupied land at 870.40 Sq.meters situated in R.S No.202-A-1 within boat yard compound of Seethanagaram of Tadepalli Mandal, Guntur district was demolished by the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) and Mangalagiri Tadepalli Municipal Corporation (MTMC) authorities in the presence of police in the early hours on Saturday, June 12.

On the other hand, the YSRCP filed a writ petition in the AP High Court requesting to issue suitable orders to the State government, CRDA and MTMC not to take any coercive action against the building structure, until hearing completed.

The YSRCP urged the Court by stating that, “without considering the Reply furnished by the YSRCP to the CRDA in pursuance of the provisional order on 10.06.2024 vide File No.MAU61-DP0VIJ (UAC)/25/2024-DP as illegal, arbitrary and unconstitutional and also violative of principles of natural justice and consequently direct the CRDA not to demolish the structures and to pass such other order or orders as this the Court may deems fit just and proper in the circumstances of the case”.

On Saturday, the YSRCP released a statement alleging that, “The under construction YSRCP party’s central office in Tadepalli was demolished despite High Court order. This unprecedented action, the first instance of a party office being demolished in the state’s history, commenced around 5:30 am using excavators and bulldozers..

The demolition proceeded even though the YSRCP had approached the High Court the previous day, challenging the preliminary actions of the CRDA, it maintained. It further added that, “The Court had ordered a halt to any demolition activity, an order conveyed to the CRDA Commissioner by the YSRCP’s lawyer. However, the CRDA proceeded with the demolition, potentially amounting to contempt of court.”

“The demolished structure was prepared for a slab before being razed. The CRDA’S defiance of the High Court’s directive may now draw further legal scrutiny.”, the YSRCP statement concluded.