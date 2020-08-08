Authorities begin plasma therapy in Nellore

ONGOLE/NELLORE

08 August 2020 23:20 IST

Two of the four patients responded well to the treatment, say doctors

At least 15 more patients, eight in SPSR Nellore district and seven in Prakasam, succumbed to the viral disease in the last 24 hours. With this, the death toll due to pandemic rose to 100 in Prakasam and 91 in SPSR Nellore, according to a health bulletin released by the State government on Saturday night.

There was no let-up in the incidence of coronavirus in Nellore district as 878 more patients tested positive taking the count to 13,043.

Meanwhile, as many as 413 patients were discharged from COVID-19 hospitals in the district thereby bringing the number of active cases down to 6,654. Seven of the recovered patients donated plasma as the health authorities in the district made a modest beginning in providing plasma therapy to patients. Two of the four patients who were provided plasma therapy responded well to the treatment, health officials said.

District Collector K.V.N. Chakaradhar Babu reviewed the health situation with the representatives of private medical hospitals and asked the health officials to contact each of the over 6,300 recovered patients.

Those who had recovered in a month or so could be ideal persons for donating plasma, he pointed out. Encouraging people to come forward to donate, he said one could save lives of two others by donating plasma.

In Prakasam district, 512 more contracted the disease while 265 patients were discharged from hospitals. The cumulative cases stood at 8,235 of which, the number of active cases was 3,121.

The disease continued to spread to remote places in Prakasam district with Ongole accounting for 63 fresh cases. New cases also came from Korisapadu(22), Kumarole (20), V.V.Palem(17), Cumbum(14), Podili(12), Lingasamudram(9),Ponalur(7), Tripurantakam(6),Ulavapadu(5), N.G.Padu(4), Martur(4) and Tallur(4).