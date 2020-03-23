AUTD distributes food packets to homeless

Members of the Association for Urban and Tribal Development (AUTD), with the help of social activist and former IAS officer E.A.S. Sarma, distributed food packets to nearly 150 homeless and poor persons who were unable to get any food due to ‘Janata Curfew’, here on Sunday.
AUTD Secretary Pragada Vasu said that every day, some good Samaritans donate food to the poor persons.
But due to ‘Janata Curfew’, no one donated food to these people on Sunday, he said.
Though some of them had money, there were unable to buy food as all the hotels were also closed.
Mr. Vasu said that though many homeless persons are being provided food every day in home shelters for destitutes, there are still hundreds of them at various parts. He also appealed to the government to take measures to feed them during such curfews.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.