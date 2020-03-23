Andhra Pradesh

AUTD distributes food packets to homeless

Secretary of Association for Urban and Tribal Development (AUTD) distributing food packets to homeless and poor persons, in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Secretary of Association for Urban and Tribal Development (AUTD) distributing food packets to homeless and poor persons, in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: Arranged pic

Association urges govt. to feed them during such curfews

Members of the Association for Urban and Tribal Development (AUTD), with the help of social activist and former IAS officer E.A.S. Sarma, distributed food packets to nearly 150 homeless and poor persons who were unable to get any food due to ‘Janata Curfew’, here on Sunday.

AUTD Secretary Pragada Vasu said that every day, some good Samaritans donate food to the poor persons.

But due to ‘Janata Curfew’, no one donated food to these people on Sunday, he said.

Though some of them had money, there were unable to buy food as all the hotels were also closed.

Mr. Vasu said that though many homeless persons are being provided food every day in home shelters for destitutes, there are still hundreds of them at various parts. He also appealed to the government to take measures to feed them during such curfews.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 23, 2020 1:27:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/autd-distributes-food-packets-to-homeless/article31138157.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY