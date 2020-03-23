AUTD distributes food packets to homeless

Members of the Association for Urban and Tribal Development (AUTD), with the help of social activist and former IAS officer E.A.S. Sarma, distributed food packets to nearly 150 homeless and poor persons who were unable to get any food due to ‘Janata Curfew’, here on Sunday.

AUTD Secretary Pragada Vasu said that every day, some good Samaritans donate food to the poor persons.

But due to ‘Janata Curfew’, no one donated food to these people on Sunday, he said.

Though some of them had money, there were unable to buy food as all the hotels were also closed.

Mr. Vasu said that though many homeless persons are being provided food every day in home shelters for destitutes, there are still hundreds of them at various parts. He also appealed to the government to take measures to feed them during such curfews.