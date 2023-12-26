Australian woman on a mission to trace the trail of Adi Shankaracharya

December 26, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - ONGOLE

Inspired by the Advaita philosophy propounded by Jagadguru Adi Shankaracharya, a woman hailing from Australia, Jordy Moore, has embarked upon a pilgrimage on foot with an aim to study Indology.

Ms. Moore plans to walk more than 6,400 km in around six to eight months, covering the four mutts set up by Adi Shankaracharya in different parts of the country among other places including his birthplace at Kaladi in Kerala, said the yoga practitioner from Perth during a brief stopover in Ongole on December 26 (Tuesday).

Fascinated by Adi Shankaracharya’s long spiritual journey across the country, she wants to trace the 8th-century philosopher’s trail. ‘‘I am eager to cover places and shrines associated with the founder of Advaita Vedanta philosophy. My journey aims at helping Indian people achieve spiritual growth and development through a combination of yoga, meditation and music,” said Ms. Moore during an interaction with a group of people.

‘‘After a yoga session at dawn, I walk 25 km to 30 km daily and meet different sections of people en route,” she said after interacting with Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy among others. She avoids travelling by night.

She will cover 1,779 km in the first leg of her padayatra from Puri to Rameswaram. She will conclude the second leg of the march from Rameswaram at Kaladi after walking 422 km. She will proceed then to Sharada Peetam at Sringeri in Karnataka covering a distance of 486 km and then to Dwaraka travelling a distance of 1,768 km. She will conclude her march at Badrinath.

The purpose of her march is to impress upon the people to eat a healthy and balanced vegetarian diet and connect mind to body through yoga, meditation and music. Girls and women should get out of their comfort zones and do something challenging, she added.