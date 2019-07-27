Andhra Pradesh

Australian team discusses investment proposals

The Australian Consul-General, Susan Grace, called on Botcha Satyanarayana, Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, on Friday and discussed the prospects of investment in various sectors in the State.

In the meeting that lasted over an hour, an Australian delegation discussed the possible investments they were interested to make in the field of traffic management, stormwater drainage systems, water management, sanitation, social welfare and security.

The meeting was attended by J. Shyamala Rao, Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration, P. Lakshminarsimham, Commisioner, AP Capital Region Development Authortiy, and Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, Commissioner of Police, Vijayawada.

Andhra Pradesh
