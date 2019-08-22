Australian education fair to be held at Hotel Novotel tomorrow

An ‘Australian Education Fair’ is being organised jointly by IDP Education and The Hindu at Hotel Novotel from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on August 23.

Representatives from more than 20 Australian universities will participate in the event. The objective of the event is to facilitate one-on-one interactions between students and university representatives, and a profile assessment of students for admissions with scholarships and on-spot submission of applications.

Students, university delegates and faculty can know more about various programmes, scholarships and post-study work options. IDP will also organise a seminar on ‘Scholarships and post-study work options in Australia’ at 10 a.m.

Students interested in attending the event can register on http://bit.ly/idp2308 or call the IDP team on 8500518627 / 0891-6611888.