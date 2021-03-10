Australian delegation explores investment avenues in State

GUNTUR

10 March 2021 00:40 IST

Creation of infrastructure, tie-ups in education and skill development discussed

An Australian delegation met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Tuesday and discussed several issues pertaining to development of infrastructure and funding to the State.

The team comprising H.E. Barry O’Farrell AO, High Commissioner of Australia to India; Sarah Kirlew, Consul General of Australia to South India; Jay Sangani, First Secretary (Political) and Svetha Venkatram, Government Relations Manager took part in the discussion.

Among the major issues discussed during the meeting were opportunities for building assets through infrastructure projects such as ports, industrial parks, desalination plants that could be monetised over a long term, asset recycling where government assets could be monetised, ensruing a win-win partnership between Australia and Andhra Pradesh.

The delegation proposed collaboration in education and skill development. The members suggested that Australian universities could tie up with the universities in the State for joint research programmes.

In a discussion relating to critical minerals (Li/Coal/LNG), the delegation suggested that engagement could be done to diversify the trade baskets of the State and Australia and enhance the trade. The delegation also met Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy and discussed investments opportunities in the State. Ms. Sarah Kirlew said they were interested in forging partnership in electronic vehicle and battery manufacturing sectors. The Minister said that the government’s target was to boost the confidence of entrepreneurs and investors.

“Skilled human resource is necessary even as automation has become a global phenomenon,” he said.

EDB CEO Subrahmanyam Javvvadi said the government had laid its focus on simplified and less expenditure trade and commerce. Six ports and six airports, 30 skill development colleges, IT, electronics skills university, linking roads and creation of infrastructure were the core areas of focus. “As many as 51,000 applications have been scrutinised in least possible time and accorded permissions. Ten places in the State have been identified for the manufacturing sector,” he said.

APTS Managing Director Nanda Kishore said that the government had emphasised creation of infrastructure and skill development in its IT policy. “The government has set a target of provide Internet connections to more than 15,000 villages in the State in next three years. Priority is being given for work from home. The State offers many opportunities for construction of concept cities,” he said.

IT Secretary G. Jayalakshmi and others were present on the occasion.