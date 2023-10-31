HamberMenu
Australian Consul-General visits Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur

There are plenty of opportunities for education and tourism between the two countries, says Sarah Kirlew

October 31, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

As part of promoting education ties with leading universities in Andhra Pradesh, Australian Consul-General in Chennai Sarah Kirlew visited Acharya Nagarjuna University here on Tuesday, October 31.

At a programme held in this connection on the campus, she said research studies were very good at the Centre for Australian Studies in the university. Seven of the top 100 universities in the world are from Australia, she added.

‘’A cordial atmosphere exists between India and Australia and both are multicultural. There are plenty of opportunities for education and tourism between the two countries,’‘ Ms. Kirlew said.

‘’Many Indian products are being exported to Australia and the number of Indians settling there has been increasing significantly. Almost one lakh Indians are coming to study in Australia and many of them have been getting fellowships and scholarships,’‘ she said.

P. Raja Sekhar, Vice-Chancellor of the university, explained the contributions of the Centre for Australian Studies in the university.

