Officials from Andhra University said that the last date to submit online applications to Andhra University School of International Business (AUSIB 2021) for admission into five-year Integrated BBA-MBA Programme is July 31. Director of Directorate of Admissions, D.A. Naidu, in a release on Saturday, said that the notification for AUSIB-2021 has been issued on July 11 and is available on AU website www.audoa.in. He said that group discussion and personal interview will be held on August 5 and 6, while the allotment of seats will be on August 7. Candidates need to pay the fees between August 7 and 10.
AUSIB admission: July 31 last date for submission of online applications
Staff Reporter
VISAKHAPATNAM,
July 24, 2021 18:52 IST
