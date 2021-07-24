AUSIB admission: July 31 last date for submission of online applications

Officials from Andhra University said that the last date to submit online applications to Andhra University School of International Business (AUSIB 2021) for admission into five-year Integrated BBA-MBA Programme is July 31. Director of Directorate of Admissions, D.A. Naidu, in a release on Saturday, said that the notification for AUSIB-2021 has been issued on July 11 and is available on AU website www.audoa.in. He said that group discussion and personal interview will be held on August 5 and 6, while the allotment of seats will be on August 7. Candidates need to pay the fees between August 7 and 10.