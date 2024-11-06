 />
Aurobindo Pharma Foundation’s 108 ambulance service failed to save lives in Andhra Pradesh, alleges TDP MLA

Somireddy Chandra Mohan Reddy alleges corruption and inefficiency, claims the emergency service provider failed to move critically ill patients to hospitals on time, particularly during golden hour

Published - November 06, 2024 10:23 pm IST - Nellore

N.S.Chowdary
TDP Sarvepalli MLA Somireddy Chandra Mohan Reddy.

As Aurobindo Pharma Foundation (APF), the 108 emergency service provider, has demanded ₹141 crore from the State government for maintenance of ambulances, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and Sarvepalli MLA Somireddy Chandra Mohan Reddy blamed YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government and APF for inefficiency and corruption in providing emergency ambulance services.

Addressing the media at his office in Nellore on Wednesday, Mr. Somireddy alleged: “Former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had given the contract for both 108 and 104 services to APF Consortium at a higher price because it was owned by P.V. Ramprasad Reddy, who is the father of YSRCP MP Vijaya Sai Reddy’s son-in-law Rohit.”

“APF has looted hundreds of crores of rupees and taken the lives of many innocent people. Earlier, the CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General of India) mentioned in a report that APF failed to move the critically ill patients to the hospitals on time, particularly during the golden hour. Even as the CAG exposed APF’s failure, the YSRCP government took no action,” he alleged.

“In between 2011 to 2016, 108 emergency services were efficiently managed by GVK Emergency Management and Research Institute (EMRI). Later, the then ruling TDP government also extended the same organisation from 2016 to 2021. When the YSRCP came to power, the contract with the GVK was forcibly cancelled by a GO,” he informed.

The MLA claimed that the State government’s exchequer has been burdened with more than ₹800 crores due to its payments to APF. “According to an agreement made by GVK, the company was paid ₹1.31 lakh per month per ambulance. Subsequently, Aurobindo was paid ₹1.78 lakh per month per ambulance and ₹2.21 lakh per month for latest ambulances,” he alleged.

Mr. Somireddy requested the present government to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the functioning of APF and take criminal action against its management. He deemed that the payment of ₹141 crore was not urgent but cases must be filed immediately against the company.

