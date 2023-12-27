GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Aurobindo Pharma Foundation provides aid to bereaved families of fishermen in Andhra Pradesh

December 27, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
Representatives of Aurobindo Pharma Foundation handing over cheques to the bereaved families in Pydibhimavaram of Srikakulam district on Wednesday.

Representatives of Aurobindo Pharma Foundation handing over cheques to the bereaved families in Pydibhimavaram of Srikakulam district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Aurobindo Pharma Foundation, a CSR wing of Aurobindo Pharma Limited, provided ₹3 lakh financial assistance to two bereaved families of fishermen who recently died while doing fishing in the sea. Pydibhimavaram unit head K. Kamalakar Reddy and HR and Administration head P. Gopala Krishna Reddy on Wednesday handed over ₹1.5 lakh cheque each to the families of those fishermen who belonged to Ranasthalam mandal of Srikakulam district. Representatives of the company said that the organisation was helping locals in many ways by providing scholarships and other facilities to students, laying new roads and construction of water plants for them.

