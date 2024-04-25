ADVERTISEMENT

Aunt questions Jagan on ‘character assassination’ of Vivekananda Reddy in media house close to him

April 25, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - KADAPA

Is it not your responsibility as a nephew, if not as the Chief Minister, to safeguard the YS family honour from being tarnished, questions Sowbhagyamma in an open letter to Jagan Mohan Reddy

The Hindu Bureau

Former Member of Parliament Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy’s wife Y.S. Sowbhagyamma has written an open letter to Chief Minister and YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy over the “character assassination” done post her husband’s murder, allegedly at the behest of Mr. Jagan’s media house.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former MP was found murdered on March 15, 2019, at his residence in Pulivendula town, which led to a lot of political churning over the last five years. The CBI probe mentioning Vivekananda Reddy’s cousin Y.S. Bhaskar Reddy and his son and Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy in the chargesheet created a rift in the YS family.

It was in this backdrop that Ms. Sowbhagyamma demanded an explanation from Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy for allocating the seat once again to Mr. Avinash, despite the probing agency indicting him for the murder.

Even Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Suneetha Narreddy and Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s sister Y.S. Sharmila (who is also APCC president) had been openly appealing to the people not to cast their vote in favour of Mr. Avinash Reddy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Accusing the media house of deliberately bringing out instances from the personal life of Vivekananda Reddy and depicting him in poor light, thus resorting to “character assassination,” she questioned if it was not his responsibility as a nephew, if not as the Chief Minister, to safeguard the “YS family honour” from being tarnished.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US