Aunt questions Jagan on ‘character assassination’ of Vivekananda Reddy in media house close to him

April 25, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - KADAPA

Former Member of Parliament Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy’s wife Y.S. Sowbhagyamma has written an open letter to Chief Minister and YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy over the “character assassination” done post her husband’s murder, allegedly at the behest of Mr. Jagan’s media house.

The former MP was found murdered on March 15, 2019, at his residence in Pulivendula town, which led to a lot of political churning over the last five years. The CBI probe mentioning Vivekananda Reddy’s cousin Y.S. Bhaskar Reddy and his son and Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy in the chargesheet created a rift in the YS family.

It was in this backdrop that Ms. Sowbhagyamma demanded an explanation from Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy for allocating the seat once again to Mr. Avinash, despite the probing agency indicting him for the murder.

Even Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Suneetha Narreddy and Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s sister Y.S. Sharmila (who is also APCC president) had been openly appealing to the people not to cast their vote in favour of Mr. Avinash Reddy.

Accusing the media house of deliberately bringing out instances from the personal life of Vivekananda Reddy and depicting him in poor light, thus resorting to “character assassination,” she questioned if it was not his responsibility as a nephew, if not as the Chief Minister, to safeguard the “YS family honour” from being tarnished.