August 31 deadline for secretariat buildings in Visakhapatnam

District Collector V. Vinay Chand directed engineering officials to hasten the construction of village/ward secretariat buildings in the district and ensure their completion by August 31.

Addressing a review meeting on village secretariats, Rythu Bharosa, YSR Health Centres and Anganwadi here on Thursday, the Collector said that the construction of buildings for 734 secretariats, 705 Rythu Bharosa Kendras and YSR Health Centres and 1,085 Anganwadi centres was pending in the district. He directed officials to accord top priority to the construction of the buildings in the Agency.

Joint Collector Arun Babu, Project Officer S. Venkateswar and engineering officials were present.