Andhra Pradesh

August 31 deadline for secretariat buildings in Visakhapatnam

District Collector V. Vinay Chand directed engineering officials to hasten the construction of village/ward secretariat buildings in the district and ensure their completion by August 31.

Addressing a review meeting on village secretariats, Rythu Bharosa, YSR Health Centres and Anganwadi here on Thursday, the Collector said that the construction of buildings for 734 secretariats, 705 Rythu Bharosa Kendras and YSR Health Centres and 1,085 Anganwadi centres was pending in the district. He directed officials to accord top priority to the construction of the buildings in the Agency.

Joint Collector Arun Babu, Project Officer S. Venkateswar and engineering officials were present.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 11, 2020 11:48:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/august-31-deadline-for-secretariat-buildings-in-visakhapatnam/article31808056.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY