August 16 last date for exercising options for Group-I Main examination

Published - August 08, 2024 06:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Online application to be enabled on the APPSC website from August 9

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has asked the candidates who have qualified provisionally for the Main (written) examination under Group-I services to exercise their options for the medium of writing the examination, post preferences, zonal preferences, examination centre, etc., as per para 1.8 of the notification.

In a statement, Commission secretary J. Pradeep Kumar said the online application would be enabled on the website — https://psc.ap.gov.in — from August 9, and the candidates should exercise their options on or before August 16.

He said the candidates should login with their credentials and register their preferences, failing which the candidature for the Main examination would be decided by the commission as per the available data at its discretion.

