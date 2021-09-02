AUEET-2021 results released

Malladi Sai Sita Ramana Pradyumna of Hyderabad secured first rank in the AU Engineering Entrance Test-2021 for admission into the six-year B. Tech+M. Tech Dual Degree (Self-supported) programme, offered by AU College of Engineering (A), the results of which were released by Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy on Wednesday.

Lade Lakshmi Pradyun Chakravarthy and Potnuru Prasanna Sai Saranya, both from Visakhapatnam, secured second and third ranks respectively.

A total of 2,512 applications were registered and 2,187 candidates had appeared at AUEET-2021, which was conducted at eight centres in Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram and Vijayawada, on August 29. The ranks were placed on the website www.audoa.in. Candidates have to upload their certificates for online verification. There are five courses, and a total number of 390 seats, according to D.A. Naidu, Director, Directorate of Admissions, Andhra University.

Registration for online certificate verification and web counselling can be done from September 3. More details are available on the website.