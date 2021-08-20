Audio clip fake, a conspiracy, says Muttamsetti

VISAKHAPATNAM

20 August 2021 01:20 IST

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao denied any involvement in the reported ‘scandalous’ audio clip that has gone viral in social media, here on Thursday night.

Addressing a press conference late in the night, he said that the audio clip, where he was allegedly heard amorously speaking to a woman, reportedly a party worker, over phone and asking her to come to his house for a brief period, was fake and that it was a conspiracy against him.

He also informed that a complaint has been lodged with the Commissioner of Police and an FIR has been registered. The investigation will bring out the facts in the case, he said.

When asked whether the phone had gone from his cell phone and the voice was his, he said that it was fabricated and investigation will give a logical conclusion.

On whether it was done by some of his party colleagues, he said that he was friendly with all and respected all women colleagues. “But who has done it – whether it was an inside job or from the Opposition – the police will bring it out,” he said.