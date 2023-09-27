Audimulapu Suresh inaugurates renovated Ambedkar Park in Vijayawada

September 27, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Jagan Mohan Reddy government is committed to improving greenery and making all urban local bodies in the State pollution-free, said Municipal Administration Minister Audimulapu Suresh.

Speaking after inaugurating the renovated Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Park in Krishnalanka in the city on September 27 (Wednesday), the Minister said the renovation of the park is part of Chief Minster Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s vision to beautify cities. He appreciated Vijayawada (East) constituency in-charge Devineni Avinash and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar for their efforts in developing the city.

The park, located across Raghavaiah Park on the other side of the Eluru Canal, had been in disuse for over ten years now.

VMC Executive Engineer A.S.N. Prasad said a portion of the park was demolished during the National Highway-16 expansion work in 2016. “Work on renovation of the park, which began in February 2023, was taken up at a cost of around ₹3 crore. While ₹1.74 crore was from the 14th Finance Commission, the rest was from the corporation’s funds,” Mr. Prasad said.

A 500-metre cycling track, a splash pad for children, a rope bridge over the canal connecting the two parks and a closed meeting hall stand out as the main attractions of the park, spread across 15,000 sq. metres.

Together, Raghavaiah and Ambedkar Parks will be among the three largest parks in Vijayawada. The park also has play equipment and a food court that will be opened in a couple of days, Mr. Prasad said.

The park will be thrown open to the public from today, he said, adding that a minimal entry fee will be charged from the public.

Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, Additional Commissioner (Projects) Satyavathi and others were present on the occasion.