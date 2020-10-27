AUCET/AUEET counselling from today

The schedule for certificate verification/counselling for AUCET/AUEET-2020 for admission into various P.G. courses in sciences, arts and commerce offered by A.U Campus Colleges, A.U affiliated colleges for the academic year 2020-21, through AUCET- 2020 and 6-Year B.Tech.+M.Tech. Dual degree programmes offered in A.U. College of Engineering (A) and A.U. College of Engineering for Women has been announced by D.A. Naidu, Director of Admissions, AU.
The qualified candidates can download their rank cards and register online for certificate verification and web counselling by paying the counselling fee from Tuesday (October 27) onwards.
Web options can be changed from November 5 to 9. Provisional allotment of seats will be done o November 12. Fee has to be paid online between November 13 and November 15 and the candidates admitted have to report to the respective Principals on November 16 and 17.
The online classes will commence on November 18.
More details can be seen on the website http://audoa.in/
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath