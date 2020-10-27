AUCET/AUEET counselling from today

The schedule for certificate verification/counselling for AUCET/AUEET-2020 for admission into various P.G. courses in sciences, arts and commerce offered by A.U Campus Colleges, A.U affiliated colleges for the academic year 2020-21, through AUCET- 2020 and 6-Year B.Tech.+M.Tech. Dual degree programmes offered in A.U. College of Engineering (A) and A.U. College of Engineering for Women has been announced by D.A. Naidu, Director of Admissions, AU.

The qualified candidates can download their rank cards and register online for certificate verification and web counselling by paying the counselling fee from Tuesday (October 27) onwards.

Web options can be changed from November 5 to 9. Provisional allotment of seats will be done o November 12. Fee has to be paid online between November 13 and November 15 and the candidates admitted have to report to the respective Principals on November 16 and 17.

The online classes will commence on November 18.

More details can be seen on the website http://audoa.in/