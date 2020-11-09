AUCET/AUEET admission: last date for uploading certificates extended

VISAKHAPATNAM

09 November 2020 18:12 IST

The last date for uploading the certificates for AUCET/AUEET-2020 admission counselling has been extended up to November 14, due to the delay in the issuance of provisional certificates by other universities in the light of COVID-19 situation and on the requests by many students.

Students should upload their certificates which are pending before the due date.

