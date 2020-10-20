AUCET, AUEET results released

Konala Arshita Bhavya emerged topper in AU Common Entrance Test (AUCET) with 93 marks in Chemical Sciences and K. Srikrishna Venkata Subba Rao emerged topper with 80 marks in Andhra University Engineering Entrance Test (AUEET).

The results were released by Andhra University Vice Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy here on Monday.

A total of 14,732 of the 17,568 candidates, who had applied for AUCET, appeared for the test and 1,259 of the 1,909 applicants, had appeared in AUEET.

AUCET was conducted for admissions into PG courses in AU and its affiliated colleges and AUEET for admission into integrated engineering courses in AU.

The Vice Chancellor commended the examination authorities for coming out with the results in a record three days. He said that the dates for counselling would be finalised soon.

The results of the tests can be seen on the website: www.audoa.in

Rector K. Samatha, in charge Registrar G.V. Ravindranath Babu and Admissions Director D.A. Naidu were present.