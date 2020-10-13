AUCET, AUEET register 80.85% attendance on the first day

Andhra University Common Entrance Tests (AUCET/ AUEET-2020), conducted for admission into P.G courses in science, arts, engineering courses and 6-year B.Tech.+M.Tech. dual degree programmes in engineering registered 80.85% attendance on the first day on Tuesday.

The examination conducted in 19 centres across the State, including Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Guntur, and Kakinada.

Director, Directorate of Admissions, Andhra University, D.A. Naidu, said that out of 5,196 candidates registered for the examination, 4,201 candidates appeared. He said that all COVID-19 precautions followed while conducting the examinations.

AU Rector K. Samatha has visited the examination centre at MVP Colony here. On October 14, the entrance tests will be conducted for Chemical Sciences, Telugu, Physical Sciences and M.Com.